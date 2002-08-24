A Word of Your Own

Don't use words that are already associated with another company.

Two companies cannot own the same word in the prospect's mind. Federal Express can own "overnight," but it can't own "worldwide." DHL owns "worldwide." Don't try to usurp a word that's already associated with another company; find a word that no other company owns. That's easier than trying to muscle in on someone else's territory.

The notion implies to small businesses as well. Take a look at who your competition might be. For instance, if you operate in a regional market, then choose a distinguishing word that doesn't appear to be used by anyone else in your area. Spend some time researching and exploring possibilities. Come up with just the right word or phrase that sets you apart, and dare to be different.

