How to market to various ethnic groups

October 1, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marketing to ethnic consumers? Don't make these mistakes: Sticking ethnic faces in the background of your marketing materials; "lumping" (for example, treating Japanese-, Chinese- and Korean-Americans as one big mass of "Asians"); relying on stereotypes such as slang or overtly ethnic approaches. Subtlety and sensitivity are keys to success when approaching these markets.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need