October 9, 2001 1 min read

If you operate as a sole proprietor, be sure you keep your business income and records separate from your personal finances. It helps to establish a business checking account and to get a credit card to use only for business expenses.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need