Bad News Is Good News

Take a negative of your product and promote the positive that surrounds it.

October 10, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Don't be afraid to sell a negative. Just consider the following example: Listerine admitted that its product tasted bad ("The taste that you hate twice a day"), but customers interpreted that to mean it killed a lot of germs. If you can find something about your business that you can joke about but that conveys a strong message, go with it.

For instance, one tropical-produce vendor took pride in the wide variety of uses he found for coconuts. But people who shopped at his market walked right past his coconut bin. He decided to capitalize on the hairy, little product by creatively displaying the coconut under a colorful sign that read "The ugly fruit with the beautiful taste!" Sales went up.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business