Large ads equal large response

October 12, 2001 1 min read

The larger your print ad, the more likely it will be noticed. But you'll pay more for a large ad. In general, go for the largest ad you can afford. It will increase the impact of your ad and lead to greater response. It also gives you more room for information on your product service along with that eye-catching visual.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales