Getting the Most Out of the SBA

The SBA has both online and offline resources for entrepreneurs. Are you using them?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

When you're first starting a business, the SBA can be an invaluable resource for start-up information and assistance. But with both a Web site and physical locations in the form of Small Business Development Centers and local SBA offices to choose from, how do you know whether to hop online or hop in your car?

After spending some time on both the SBA Web site and in a local SBDC, I found the best method is to do both. I recently spent a few hours exploring the site, finding the standard bank listings, SBA programs, links to helpful Web sites and the like. The Online Library, which lets you read the materials online or print them, is of course accessible 24 hours a day, while the resource center limits you to its hours of operation. Information on the site is also updated more regularly than the printed materials and is supplemented with links to a variety of other sites.

At a center, though, you also get the assistance of a trained SBA employee who will be able to steer you in the right direction, while on the site you might be reading yourself into a corner. Perhaps the most valuable part of an in-person visit to an SBA office is the opportunity to meet with a SCORE counselor. The office I visited in Santa Ana, California, is typically booked two to three weeks in advance, and there are usually three volunteer counselors on staff. When you call to make an appointment, the office manager ensures you're paired with someone who actually has expertise in the field you need help with. (SCORE counselors go through a six-month screening process to ensure they have the adequate skills and experience necessary to provide help to entrepreneurs.) The one-hour sessions are free, and entrepreneurs can return as many times as they want. You can also receive free cyber-counseling, so you'll be able to e-mail questions to an advisor.

Another resource on the site is the SBA Classroom, where you can read articles, research your industry and even take online courses. The Web and multi-episode video courses cover all aspects of business, from marketing to finance, and the majority of them are free. You can also use the SBA's online Calendar of Events to locate local seminars (costing $20 to $40) hosted by SBDCs and SCORE.

The amount of information online truly is overwhelming, so I would recommend you do your initial research online, take notes, then head to your local SBDC for some direction. It'll make your online search more efficient.

 
Next Step
With a general lack of respect from lawmakers and entrepreneurs alike, some say the SBA has outlived its usefulness. Can the SBA be saved? Learn more about the issues in "Is SBA S.O.L?"
 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur