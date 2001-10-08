McDonald's Refutes Rumors of Franchise Consolidation

<b></b>

October 8, 2001

Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's Corp. spokespeople have denied a press report indicating that the company plans to consolidate its franchise system into the hands of fewer franchisees to purge underperformers, boost corporate profits and improve customer satisfaction.

In denying that there are specific targets for any franchise reductions, McDonald's appeared to confirm that it will soon deploy a more stringent grading system in a bid to improve customer satisfaction. -Nation's Restaurant News