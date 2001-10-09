Midas to Acquire 72 Additional Shops From Franchisees by End of Year

<b></b>

October 9, 2001

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Itasca, Illinois-Midas Inc. has entered into agreements to acquire 72 franchised locations in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2001. The shops to be acquired include 52 locations in Florida. Other shops will be identified when the acquisitions are complete.

Earlier this year, Midas announced plans to expand company-operated shops through franchise acquisitions. From a base of 10 at the beginning of the year, Midas currently has 36 company locations in operation. -Business Wire