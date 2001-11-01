A Real Handful

The 3-in-1 PC-EPhone can help you consolidate your gadgets.

November 1, 2001 1 min read

Need a utility belt to lug all your gadgets? Not if you use the PC-EPhone. Powered by an Intel Strong ARM SA-1110 processor and 32MB RAM, the PC-EPhone is a handheld computer (running Windows CE 3.0), cell phone and PDA all in one. A 4-inch TFT LCD touch screen allows you to input info with an optional stylus (that also doubles as a handset).

