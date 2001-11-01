It Figures 11/01

52%

of micro- businesses (sales under $1 million) and 28% of small businesses (sales under $10 million) use in-person banking.

SOURCE: CBA Small Business Market Quarterly

6%

of micro-businesses and 11% of small businesses use online banking.

SOURCE: CBA Small Business Market Quarterly

67%

of mergers where the two merging companies were of comparable size failed.

SOURCE: Booz Allen & Hamilton