My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

It Figures 11/01

An increase in health promotion programs, the effects of poor customer service and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Companies of all sizes have increased their interest in keeping employees well. Ninety-two percent of companies offer health promotion programs, up from 88 percent of companies offering similar programs in 1995.
 

     
BARGAIN BUYERS?
  The Average Cost of recruiting a customer is steadily dropping for online retailers. This drop has continued even during the current dotcom bust, which spells good news for the e-commerce businesses that survived.

SOURCE: Hewitt Associates 		 
     
Don't Look Back
  WILL CUSTOMERS walk away if faced with poor customer service? That depends on where you are. Research shows varying tolerance levels by region and by urbanization. How many of your customers would hit the road?

SOURCE: International Communications Research 		 
     
Good Moves
  MINORITIES, especially African Americans, are moving to the suburbs in larger numbers than ever before. The numbers below indicate the percentage of each population living in the suburbs.

SOURCE: U.S. Census, American Demographics 		 
     
Tough Trade
  A FEW YEARS AGO, research indicated Internet users were more likely than nonusers to be depressed. The good news is, that's no longer the case. The bad news? The Internet stresses you out instead.

SOURCE: University of Minnesota 		 
52%
of micro- businesses (sales under $1 million) and 28% of small businesses (sales under $10 million) use in-person banking.
SOURCE: CBA Small Business Market Quarterly

6%
of micro-businesses and 11% of small businesses use online banking.
SOURCE: CBA Small Business Market Quarterly

67%
of mergers where the two merging companies were of comparable size failed.
SOURCE: Booz Allen & Hamilton

62%
of mergers where one company was twice as large as the other succeeded.
SOURCE: Booz Allen & Hamilton

  8 in 10
boomers say they plan to work at least part time during their retirement.
SOURCE: AARP


77%
of workers want to find a company they can work at a long time. Last year, 42% of workers considered that concept "foolish."
SOURCE: Randstad North America


2/3
of export firms have fewer than 20 employees.
SOURCE: U.S. Department of Commerce


71%
of broadband consumers want video games on demand.
SOURCE: Into Networks

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Two Stanford Dropouts Built a $2.6 Billion Company In Just Two Years

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

How to Make Money in the Freight Brokering Business