It Figures 11/01
Companies
of all sizes have increased their interest in keeping employees well. Ninety-two percent of companies offer health promotion programs, up from 88 percent of companies offering similar programs in 1995.
|BARGAIN BUYERS?
|
The Average Cost
of recruiting a customer is steadily dropping for online retailers. This drop has continued even during the current dotcom bust, which spells good news for the e-commerce businesses that survived.
|Don't Look Back
|
WILL CUSTOMERS
walk away if faced with poor customer service? That depends on where you are. Research shows varying tolerance levels by region and by urbanization. How many of your customers would hit the road?
|Good Moves
|
MINORITIES,
especially African Americans, are moving to the suburbs in larger numbers than ever before. The numbers below indicate the percentage of each population living in the suburbs.
|Tough Trade
|
A FEW YEARS AGO,
research indicated Internet users were more likely than nonusers to be depressed. The good news is, that's no longer the case. The bad news? The Internet stresses you out instead.
|
52%
of micro- businesses (sales under $1 million) and 28% of small businesses (sales under $10 million) use in-person banking.
6%
67%
62%
|
8 in 10
boomers say they plan to work at least part time during their retirement.
