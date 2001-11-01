What's Your Type?
The e-mail font you choose says a lot about you.
|Is e-mail impersonal? Not
if you believe "The Psychology of Fonts." The study,
commissioned by Lexmark Printers, found that the font you choose
for e-mail not only reveals your personality, but also influences
peoples' perceptions of you. The study also found that men were
drawn to rectilinear fonts, while women preferred curvy fonts with
prominent tails. Here's what your font is saying: