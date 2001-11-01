Flash 11/01

New extreme sports, modernized pogo sticks and owls as the latest home décor motif
All my Xs: Mountainboarding (like mountain biking, but using rugged-wheeled skateboards) and snowskating (which uses the snowboard without bindings pictured above) could be the next trends in sports . . .

Hopping to it: Will hordes of hipsters soon be bouncing their way to work? We hope not, but consider yourself warned: Razor USA (the company behind the scooter craze) is among several companies launching a modernized version of the pogo stick . . .

Owl-righty: With the much-anticipated movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone due out this month, we think owls (a key part of the story) will become a hot home-décor motif.

