Cool Clicks 11/01

Get a second opinion on your Web site plus business studies and reports from Amazon

November 1, 2001 1 min read

A Second Opinion: A free membership at SiteCritique allows you to submit your Web site for evaluation to SiteCritique's more than 2,000 members in six categories: browser compatibility, content, graphics, load time, navigation and usability. You can return the favor by reviewing other members' sites.

When you want opinions directly from Web visitors, look to the free InstaCrit service. Sign up, add the HTML to your site, and viewers can rate and comment on your work. A tally of your results is accessible through SiteCritique. Forums, a resource directory, a member directory, informational articles and a hardware and software store round out the offerings.