Cool Clicks 11/01

A Second Opinion: A free membership at SiteCritique allows you to submit your Web site for evaluation to SiteCritique's more than 2,000 members in six categories: browser compatibility, content, graphics, load time, navigation and usability. You can return the favor by reviewing other members' sites.

When you want opinions directly from Web visitors, look to the free InstaCrit service. Sign up, add the HTML to your site, and viewers can rate and comment on your work. A tally of your results is accessible through SiteCritique. Forums, a resource directory, a member directory, informational articles and a hardware and software store round out the offerings.

e-Document Jungle:Amazon.com is well-known for chasing the consumer sector, but now it's coming after your business. A new e-documents store is accessible via the "Books" link on Amazon's home page. This department is filled with tantalizing studies and reports from leading research companies like Gartner Inc. and IDC. The costs for the downloadable .pdf format documents start at $2. Business, computers, the Internet, science and technology are the main subject categories. Try out the free white papers to get a taste, or sign up to get recommendations by e-mail.

