Hot Disks 11/01

November 1, 2001 2 min read

Past Lives: When your computer crashes, you wish you could turn back time. With GoBack 3.0 from Roxio , you can. It lets you revert your hard drive to a safe point, revert individual documents to earlier versions, schedule automatic hard-drive restorations and more. The program costs $49.95 (all prices street) for the single-user version; multiuser discounts are available.

In the Know: Keep track of your employees with InOut Tracker from CE Software. This easy-to-use application, which serves as a digital version of an in/out board, allows you to monitor who's in, who's out, when they'll return and how to contact them. The only drawback: convincing your workers to use it consistently, as the application is only valuable when kept up-to-date. Pricing is per user, starting at $59.95 for five users.

Think Quick: Who needs a database when you can have a Quickbase ? Intuit's Web-based information management tool lets you store and share data and collaborate on projects entirely online. Pricing starts at $14.95 a month.

Pocket Buddy: You don't have to be away from your word processor when you're away from your PC. WordSmith 2.0 from Blue Nomad is a full-featured word processor, memo pad and document viewer for Palm-based handhelds. Pricing starts at $39.95.

Liane Gouthro, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.