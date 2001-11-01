Gear 11/01
This story appears in the November 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
100GB WD Caviar
- Western Digital
- (877) WD-4-MY-PC
- www.westerndigital.com
- Street price: $299
Nothing's too big when you've got 100 gig. Western Digital's new EIDE hard drive, the 100GB WD Caviar, can hold everything from music to movies, including the software you need to make them part of your presentations. With low seek times and data transfer rates of up to 100Mbps, you can pluck anything off its three 7,200 rpm platters in record time. The bundled installation software makes for easy configuration and maintenance.
S40
- Siemens
- (888) 777-0211
- www.my-siemens.com
- Street price: $379
Weighing just 3.4 ounces, the sleek silver-toned S40 tri-band
GSM phone can be used anywhere in the world. Featuring six hours of
talk time, the S40 is WAP-enabled for Net access, although a
built-in data and fax modem allows for access via a laptop. The
phone's address book holds up to 1,000 entries; an IrDA
interface lets you easily sync them with your PDA. Operating on all
common voltages, its plug adaptor allows you to charge the battery
while on the road.