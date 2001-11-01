Gear 11/01

A new 100GB hard drive and the latest WAP-enabled phone for worldwide communications

November 1, 2001 1 min read

100GB WD Caviar



Western Digital



(877) WD-4-MY-PC



www.westerndigital.com



Street price: $299

Nothing's too big when you've got 100 gig. Western Digital's new EIDE hard drive, the 100GB WD Caviar, can hold everything from music to movies, including the software you need to make them part of your presentations. With low seek times and data transfer rates of up to 100Mbps, you can pluck anything off its three 7,200 rpm platters in record time. The bundled installation software makes for easy configuration and maintenance.

S40

Siemens



(888) 777-0211



www.my-siemens.com



Street price: $379

Weighing just 3.4 ounces, the sleek silver-toned S40 tri-band GSM phone can be used anywhere in the world. Featuring six hours of talk time, the S40 is WAP-enabled for Net access, although a built-in data and fax modem allows for access via a laptop. The phone's address book holds up to 1,000 entries; an IrDA interface lets you easily sync them with your PDA. Operating on all common voltages, its plug adaptor allows you to charge the battery while on the road.

