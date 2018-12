If you can't get exclusive rights, here's what you can ask for instead.

While it's almost impossible to get exclusive rights to a manufacturer's goods, you can ask that a sales representative not sell identical merchandise to another store in the immediate area. However, you may be expected to buy large amounts of the product to make up for lost sales to other stores.

