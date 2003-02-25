Create G.U.T.S.Y Fliers

Reach new audiences with a flier inserted in a newspaper.

February 25, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A great way to spread your message is to develop a flier for the item or event you want to promote. Contact a local newspaper to learn about the cost for insertion. Your flier will reach many local parties who may be interested in your product or service. To note the response the flier generates, urge your audience to take action by registering for your event on your Web site, or have them call your business and indicate when an where they saw the notice.

Craig W. Campana teaches G.U.T.S.Y. marketing strategies for small businesses and hosts a weekly teleconference call for marketers (Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST). Register to participate or pick up a copy of his 101 G.U.T.S.Y. Grabbers at http://www.gutsymarketing.com