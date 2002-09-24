Get Out Of That Rut

Stand out from your competition by being original and thinking creatively.

Consumers are exposed to so many options that it is critical to find ways to break through the clutter. How? By seeking new channels that complement the brand and your customers' profiles. This applies to all aspects of marketing: finding alternative advertising media, keying in on new ways to reach your market, and zeroing in on innovative distribution methods. Get creative in all areas of your marketing and don't feel like you have to follow some proven formula.

A car wash company that also does detailing for all sorts of vehicles takes great pleasure in sending its correspondence in off-white envelopes speckled with textured brown ink. Across the corner is printed "Time for a wash?" Talk about unconventional marketing. Who could ignore that creative envelope?

