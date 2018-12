Check out the liability that comes with your air courier.

November 15, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Liability is an important consideration when choosing an air courier. Each courier sets a pre-determined maximum dollar amount that you will be paid if a package is lost. If you regularly send packages worth more than the courier's limit, look into acquiring additional insurance.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need