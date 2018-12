Get an idea of an interviewee's work prior to hiring them.

January 27, 2003

If relevant, ask employees to send samples of their work with their resumes or to bring them to the interview. Another technique: Ask them to complete a project similar to the actual work they'd be doing (and pay them for it). This gives you a strong indication of how they would perform on the job...and gives them a clear picture of what you expect from them.

