Little by Little

Ultra-small caps by the handful
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Small-cap funds have held their own in this year of market turmoil. But even among the small stuff, you've got to know where to look for a sound investment.

Take the Bridgeway Ultra-Small Company Tax Advantage Fund (BRSIX). This mouthful of a fund is a passively managed index fund that invests in the tiniest of companies-the ultra-small caps. And it's a quant fund: There are no visits to companies for John Montgomery, the fund's manager. No, choosing which companies best replicate his chosen index is all a matter of working with computers and numbers.

The Center for Research and Security Prices Cap Based Portfolio 10 Index (CRSP), another mouthful, is the index Montgomery's fund is designed to mimic. It's run by academics out of the University of Chicago.

Montgomery fancies the ultra-small companies because of their high reward potential. "The big kick for extra returns within small companies is in the very smallest companies," he explains. But getting at those extra rewards means taking on extra risks.

So even though the fund was up 12.6 percent through August 22, understand that there's never been a risk-free lunch on Wall Street.

Performance: Year-to-date through August 22, up 12.6 percent

Web site:www.bridgewayfund.com

Toll-free number: (800) 661-3550

Dian Vujovich is an author,syndicated columnist and the publisher of fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market