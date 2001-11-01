Reading, Write-Offs and 'Rithmetic

Saving for schooling now can be tax-free.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Saving for college is getting more attractive from a tax standpoint, thanks to the new tax law's changes in Section 529 plans. Starting in 2002, distributions to students are exempt from federal tax as long as they're used for higher education.

Operated by states and managed by large brokerage houses, the plans came into use in 1997. Money accumulated can be used for qualified higher-education expenses such as tuition, fees, books and equipment.

Be sure to check out how your state taxes 529 plans. Some give deductions for contributions made by their residents, and some exempt state tax on the distributions. Keep in mind you can also invest in 529 plans in states other than your own.

Starting next year, taxpayers can shift from one state plan to another for the same beneficiary once in a 12-month period. Under old law, you could switch only for another family member, says Brent Lipschultz, senior manager in KPMG's personal financing planning practice in New York City.

As long as the state allows it, it may be possible for you and your spouse to put $100,000 into a Section 529 plan in one year and pay no gift tax. Federal law permits a married couple to use five years of gift tax exemption in one year for these plans.

To obtain details on Section 529 plans by state, go to www.collegesavings.org.

Great Falls, Virginia, writer Joan Szabo has reported on tax issues for more than 14 years.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market