Watch and Learn

Building a business on fulfilling every parent's wish: cameras in day-care centers
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of . Subscribe »

Christopher C. Seminatore knows a good idea when he hears one. After a divorced friend commented on how much he missed his daughter and wished he could watch her at day care from his home computer, the 33-year-old entrepreneur got to work, drafting a business plan and raising funds.

In 1999, Seminatore, friend Jeff Etheridge (the company's idea man), Randy Etheridge and Daniel Carr founded GuardianCam Inc., a San Diego company that installs cameras in day-care centers that stream images across the Internet. Family members are given a user name and password that they use to log on to GuardianCam's Web site and watch their child learning and playing.

NEXT STEP
Get your new business off the ground with Entrepreneur's Ultimate Start-Up Directory by James Stephenson.

Reaction to the service has been overwhelming. According to Seminatore, centers that offer the service have seen enrollment jump between 40 and 150 percent. In addition to bringing more children into the centers' doors, GuardianCam is also benefiting the families who use the service. "We've got hundreds of stories," Seminatore says. Recently, a grandfather's dying wish to see his granddaughter was granted when a computer set to GuardianCam's site was brought to his hospital room. "Little stories like that, they come in every single day," says Seminatore. "It keeps the staff dedicated, devoted to what we're trying to do."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market