GNC Helps Franchisees Use Internet to Increase Sales

October 15, 2001 1 min read

Pittsburgh-General Nutrition Centers has enhanced its GENESIS intranet system to provide franchisees with online training and product information as well as the capability to customize their own Web sites. The GENESIS system allows franchisees to access training modules and update product, marketing and operations information. Franchisees can also enhance their Internet sites through GENESIS by designing and posting printable coupons, announcing product promotions and taking online orders for products that can be picked up in-store. -Business Wire