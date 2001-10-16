Buffalo Wild Wings Takes on Takeout

<b></b>

October 16, 2001

Minneapolis-Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. has turned its attention to America's burgeoning takeout market. The fast-casual restaurant and sports bar will debut a takeout option in its 150 locations this fall with the introduction of a 50-count bucket of chicken wings. According to recent industry reports, 52 percent of meals at midpriced restaurants are either taken out or delivered. Takeout currently accounts for 17 percent of Buffalo Wild Wings' sales. -Maccabee Group