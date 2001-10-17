Italian Redux

<b></b>

October 17, 2001 1 min read

Lexington, Kentucky-Quick-service Italian restaurant chain Fazoli's is in the middle of a turnaround. Recent initiatives to bolster the chain, operated by Seed Restaurant Group, include a 3-percent price hike at recently remodeled, company-owned units, and a 1-percent increase in beverage prices at all company-owned restaurants. Fazoli's is also improving customer service, testing whether employees, who currently deliver breadsticks and hot pasta dishes to tables, should deliver all orders to tables when baked dishes are included. -Chain Leader