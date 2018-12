<b></b>

October 18, 2001 1 min read

Atlanta-With hotel owners facing increasingly difficult economic times, U.S. Franchise Systems is providing temporary financial relief for hotels in its system. The new initiative involves a 10-month deferral of 50 percent of the September 2001 royalty fees for qualifying hotels. U.S. Franchise Systems is the parent company of the Microtel Inns & Suites, Hawthorn Suites and Best Inns & Suites hotel brands. -U.S. Franchise Systems Inc.