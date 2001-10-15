Work for the Government

Don't be intimidated--there's help out there to make the partnership run smoothly.

Doing business with the government can seem intimidating because of all the paperwork. To make it easier, many government agencies are reaching out to teach small firms how to bid-and win. Every state provides some kind of training, usually sponsored through community colleges for a small fee. Check with your local community college or Small Business Administration district office for details.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need