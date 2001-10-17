Give 'Em Their Lumps

Add a lump to your direct mail to get your customers to open it.

October 17, 2001 1 min read

Want a sure-fire way to get your customers to open your direct-mail piece? Try this technique that nobody can resist: Customers will always open an envelope with a lump in it or a small box of anything. Put a swatch or sample of a new product you want to promote inside an envelope. Obviously , some products just can't be squeezed in, but don't worry. Just include something that relates to your product or something that you can play off of in a product announcement. For instance, a not saying, "If you want to test the new phone system, just whistle" could accompany a bright, shiny whistle.

