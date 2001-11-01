Hail to the (Plastic) Chief!

No recount needed-this presidential doll made her maker a winner.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Just another pretty face she isn't. Political naysayers' jaws dropped in June 2000 when Vanessa, one of five dolls in the Get Set Club collection, announced she would run against Barbie in the 2000 presidential election. Vanessa is college-educated, entrepreneurial and African American. "We thought the idea was a great way to [show] we were different," says company founder Jennifer Baker, 36.

Intrigued reporters and consumers soon flooded Baker's Philadelphia company with calls for the presidential doll. However, there was no Vanessa for President doll to go with the campaign. Baker and her staff hustled to make the special dolls, eventually selling 1,700 of them. "It was so backwards, but it turned out to be such a success," Baker says. Vanessa's cabinet members, the four other Get Set Club dolls, also sold well and led to a sales increase of 30 percent, with sales for 2000 exceeding $1 million.

Baker says the campaign was a very positive experience that led to other creative ideas, like a political fund-raiser for Vanessa, attended by CNN. The Ms. Foundation also selected Baker's dolls as the official products for Take Our Daughters to Work Day 2001. And the winner of that 2000 presidential election? You be the judge.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market