What's New

Offering an alternative to high-priced hair color

November 1, 2001 1 min read

With salons charging hundreds of dollars for certain coloring processes, the $10 store-bought hair color is the average consumer's only option.

Haircolorxpress, founded by Subway Development Corp. CEO Larry Feldman and partners Pasquale Benasillo and Chenzo Balsamo, wants to change all that. Services at the color-only salons start at $20. Franchisees, meanwhile, are hoping they'll see the color of money with the company's other product as well: custom makeup.

