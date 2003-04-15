Market Using Auto Responders

Make sure every person who e-mails you gets an auto-response.

April 15, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Using an auto responder is a type of viral marketing that can really make an impact. Each time a person e-mails me, they receive an auto-response return e-mail with a specific marketing message. I have promoted books, audiotapes, electronic newsletters (e-zines) and special requests for a variety of things. I was amazed at first by how positively people responded to the messages. I have found it to be a valuable way to educate people about the resource I offer. Most people react very favorably and do exactly what my message is urging them to do. E-mail me and see what you find.

Craig W. Campana teaches G.U.T.S.Y. marketing strategies for small businesses and hosts a weekly teleconference call for marketers (Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST). Register to participate or pick up a copy of his 101 G.U.T.S.Y. Grabbers at http://www.gutsymarketing.com