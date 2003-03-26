Manufacturing Large or Small

Start your business with the amount you can handle.

You don't need a large factory and hundreds of workers to enter the manufacturing industry. Manufacturing can be as simple as creating hand-painted T-shirts or ceramic vases from your living room or garage. To run a small manufacturing business from home, you'll need to become adept at your craft in addition to mastering how to sell your wares, store them efficiently, and manage your inventory (making sure you never run out of stock or get stuck with stacks of product you can't sell).

