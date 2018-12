Customer service should be one of your top priorities.

You don't have to be in business to recognize there are countless ways to lose customers. Don't add your own insensitive service to the list. Customer service that isn't a top priority is bad customer service. The more competitive your marketplace, the more important your level of everyday service.

