Create G.U.T.S.Y. Packaging for Your Advertising

Use every piece of mail to market your business

October 26, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Believe it or not, you can generate G.U.T.S.Y. results by placing your marketing materials inside any correspondence you send, including any bills you pay, letters or packages. You are an advertiser even though the medium you are using may be the outside of a package. Don't let anything leave your office without placing a label with your Web site on it. You can draw attention to yourself and your products in the oddest places. Even your postal worker may check out your Web site if you let them know what it is.

Craig W. Campana teaches G.U.T.S.Y. marketing strategies for small businesses and hosts a weekly teleconference call for marketers (Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST). Register to participate or pick up a copy of his 101 G.U.T.S.Y. Grabbers at http://www.gutsymarketing.com