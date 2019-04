Giving or showing thanks towards employees will increase their performance.

October 23, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Taking time to thank your employees pays off in performance. Some ways to show appreciation: Send birthday cards to workers' homes. Write congratulatory notes for a job well done. Use food to boost morale-Popsicles on a hot day or hot chocolate in the winter. Small things make a big difference in making employees feel valued.

