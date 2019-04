Be curious as to why your competition is acting the way they are.

Psychoanalyze your competitors. They're smart people, probably just as smart and committed as you are. Why are they acting the way they are? What's the reasoning behind their product and market decisions? What does your competitor think about you, and what does he or she say about you to potential customers?

