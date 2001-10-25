How Much Time To Invest?

It's important to know the amount of time you are willing to put into your start-up.

October 25, 2001 1 min read

Once you understand the dynamics of home-based business-the demands it will place on your personal life and professional life-you have to decide how much time you are going to devote to making your ream a reality. Some entrepreneurs are content with keeping their full-time jobs and running a part-time home-based business simultaneously, or they may have so many obligations already that four hours a day is all they can give to their venture (at least for the time being). Others, start a home-based business with the intention of making it a multimillion-dollar corporation, and they pour every waking hour into making it grow.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business