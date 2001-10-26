Go Guerilla

Think about how you will have success marketing outside of the United States.

You generally have less prestige and fewer resources in an overseas market, so strategize accordingly. Get creative and find ways to bring attention to your business that don't cost you a bundle. And remember, what works in the U.S. won't necessarily be a hit abroad.

For instance, when General Motors introduced its successful Chevy Nova in South America, the company couldn't figure out why it wasn't selling. When it discovered "nova" means "it won't go," the company quickly renamed the car "Caribe" in its Spanish-speaking markets.

