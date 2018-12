<b></b>

October 22, 2001 1 min read

Atlanta-Sandwich chain Blimpie International Inc. agreed to be sold to a private investor group headed by Blimpie subfranchisor Jeffrey Endervelt. According to terms of the deal, the investor group will purchase Blimpie's outstanding 9.2 million shares of common stock for a cash purchase price of $2.80 per share, or about $25.8 million. The company operates Blimpie Subs & Salads, Smoothie Island, Pasta Central and Maui Tacos stores. -Nation's Restaurant News