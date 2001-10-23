ServiceMaster to Sell Management Division

<b></b>

October 23, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Downers Grove, Illinois-As it winds down its restructuring plan, ServiceMaster Co. said it will sell its management services unit, which serves institutional customers, to Philadelphia-based ARAMARK Corp. for $800 million in cash. The management services division employs 18,000 workers and manages a workforce of 69,000 in health-care and education institutions.

ServiceMaster also said it is winding down certain unprofitable operations, including its TruGreen LandCare Construction business. -Crain's Chicago Business