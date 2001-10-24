<b></b>

October 24, 2001

Garden Grove, California-Shakey's Inc. unveiled a multifaceted revitalization plan intended to reverse decades of mismanagement at the 73-unit pizza chain. The improvement program includes new interior and exterior designs; new purchasing agreements; updated operations standards and training manuals; revamped marketing strategies; and new menu items like Triplets, an assortment of finger foods with dipping sauces.

The company also introduced James Kim, the chain's first new franchisee in eight years. -Nation's Restaurant News