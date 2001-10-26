Expansion News: Buffalo Wild Wings, Captain D's, Del Taco

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Minneapolis-Food-service consultancy and researcher Technomic Inc. identified Buffalo Wild Wings as ranking among their Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains. Technomic cited the chain's double-digit sales increases and 2000 sales of $173 million for inclusion on the list. -Buffalo Wild Wings

Nashville, Tennessee-Captain D's Seafood will open eight new restaurants in Kansas City over the next eight years. Under the agreement, Reel 'Em In LLC will develop the eight new restaurants and purchase eight existing Captain D's restaurants in Kansas City. The 16 units will be operated as franchises by Reel 'Em In. -Nichol & Co. Ltd.

Laguna Hills, California-Del Taco has completed a development agreement with Frank Tumminello to build 14 new restaurants in Fresno County, California. This agreement is part of more than 30 franchise development agreements that have been signed in the past two years for an additional 200-plus Del Tacos across the United States. -Del Taco

