Write an Article to Promote Yourself

Reveal yourself as an expert by writing for a magazine or e-zine.

October 29, 2001 1 min read

The best way to expose others to your true talents is by writing expert articles and networking them in a variety of circles. Magazine editors and editors or publishers of online magazines (a.k.a. e-zines) are yearning for materials that explore new niche markets. The best exposure for your business is to have your article featured in a print magazine or e-zine. Your byline or credit at the end of each article sends a powerful message delivered to a diverse audience.

Craig W. Campana teaches G.U.T.S.Y. marketing strategies for small businesses and hosts a weekly teleconference call for marketers (Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST). Register to participate or pick up a copy of his 101 G.U.T.S.Y. Grabbers at http://www.gutsymarketing.com