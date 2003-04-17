Get Back Those Lost Customers
Tips on winning back customers who fall out of touch
- Develop a most-wanted list. You need to identify the smaller clients you've had and lost so you can target them.
- Find out why they left. If you hear, "Your product or service was not what we expected," press for details. Was it product shortfalls or shoddy customer service? Another common reply is, "We found another company we like better." Find out if that decision was based on price, selection or better service. Then come up with an appropriate response.
- Ask for another chance. If necessary, come up with a peace offering.
- Most important, once you win customers back, switch to a high-maintenance mode to make sure you keep them.
