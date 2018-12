How to get your employees to follow your check policy--and avoid costly mistakes

November 2, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Require employees to sign their initials on checks they accept. No one wants to have their initials on a check that might bounce, so employees will be extra careful about following your check acceptance policy.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need