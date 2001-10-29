My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Starting a Retirement Plan with SEP-IRA

Intimidated by retirement plans? A SEP-IRA offers you and your employees a simple way to plan for the future.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With a Social Security system that is unlikely to keep up with the growing number of retired people expected in the coming years, planning for retirement has become a necessity. Nearly 1 in 5 small businesses now offer a retirement plan, according to a recent study. Is it time for your company to count itself among those offering this benefit?

A fear I commonly hear cited by small business owners about starting a retirement plan is that it could become a financial runaway train. Owners are concerned that sponsoring a plan will require ongoing financial commitments that they may not be able to keep up with during uncertain economic times.

While there are plans that do require employers to contribute to plans year in and out, not all do. One of the easiest ways to dip your company's toes into the retirement waters is by starting a Simplified Employee Pension IRA, or SEP-IRA plan.

Get free quotes on retirement plans at BuyerZone.com.

Essentially, a SEP-IRA acts as an employer-sponsored IRA, with much higher contribution limits. Contributions can be as much as 15% of an employee's total compensation, with a maximum contribution of $25,500 for 2001. If you're self-employed, the percentage contribution is 13.04% to the same dollar limit. In contrast, personal IRAs have a $2,000 yearly maximum contribution.

One of the key features of this plan is the ability for the employer to determine how much will be contributed yearly. This gives you the flexibility of determining contributions according to how well the company is doing. Keep in mind that payouts do need to be evenly distributed, though, with all employees receiving the same percentage contribution in the years that you do make contributions.

The SEP-IRA is also probably the easiest small business retirement plans to administer. The company simply opens an IRA for each participating staffer. There are no annual reports that need to be filed with the IRS, as is required by more complex plans like a 401(k) plan. An annual statement to each employee notifying of the total contribution made is the primary reporting requirement.

Drawbacks to the plan include the fact that employees are not allowed to contribute. In addition, all qualifying employees must be covered by this plan. Qualifying employees include those who are at least 21 years old, have been employed for three or more of the last 5 years and earned at least $400 each year. Under these conditions, this can mean that part-time employees would need to be covered.

In addition, vesting is immediate. That means that employees are immediately entitled to whatever money is in their accounts. More complex plans have vesting periods where the benefits accrue and are earned by the employee only after a certain period of time. Vesting can encourage employee retention.

Thinking about the future can be difficult when there is so much to handle in the present. Perhaps not surprisingly, 52% of small businesses surveyed in another study are not familiar with SEP-IRAs. Now that you are, you can help make the golden years truly golden.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Strategy Vs. Execution: Which Is More Important to Your Company's Success?

This Entrepreneur Wants to Cure the Sick with High-Quality Cannabis

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth