GNC Increases Benefits Offered Through Franchisee Business Insurance Program

November 5, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pittsburgh-General Nutrition Companies Inc. signed an agreement with Zurich Life and the Kemper Insurance Group to offer life and personal insurance benefits to its franchisees. These new offerings provide competitive coverage at favorable group rates through GNC's business insurance program, which has been in place since 1994.

The Zurich Life policy is a personal insurance policy with 10-, 15-, 20- or 30-year level terms and is guaranteed renewable, regardless of health or age. The Kemper Insurance Group program offers home, auto, boat and personal policies. -General Nutrition Companies Inc.