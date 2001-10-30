Franchise Seminar Targets Future Minority Business Owners

<b></b>

October 30, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Washington, DC-Miami residents and those in the area's growing minority communities who want to open their own franchise are invited to the International Franchise Association's seminar during the Franchise Expo of the Americas November 2 and 3 at the Coconut Grove Convention Center. The seminar, entitled "Emerging Markets: The Future of Franchising," will discuss the benefits of operating franchised small businesses and financing options.

For more information on the expo, visit www.miamifranchiseexpo.com. -International Franchise Association