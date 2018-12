<b></b>

October 31, 2001 1 min read

Beverly, Massachusetts-A new menu began its rollout in October and is now in place in most Fuddruckers restaurants. It includes additional chicken and fish choices in both sandwich and dinner platters, and meal-sized soups and salads.

For the past three years Fuddruckers has been revamping its system, including some building renovations. The new rock 'n' roll theme has been well received by customers. -Fuddruckers